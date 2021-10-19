Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.34 Million

Brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post $723.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $729.50 million and the lowest is $718.06 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $575.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

