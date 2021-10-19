Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.66. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,384. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $14,485,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

