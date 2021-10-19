Brokers Offer Predictions for Crocs, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

CROX opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52. Crocs has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crocs by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,177,000 after buying an additional 207,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.