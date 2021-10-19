Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.27% of Brookfield Renewable worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 107.4% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 19.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 460.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 191,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

