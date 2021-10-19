Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,790.00

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,790 ($36.45) and last traded at GBX 2,650 ($34.62), with a volume of 27547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,750 ($35.93).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,465.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,299.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of £428.93 million and a P/E ratio of 22.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total transaction of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26). Also, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.