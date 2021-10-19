Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,412. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

