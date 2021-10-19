Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by 44.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brunswick to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,640. Brunswick has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

