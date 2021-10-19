Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Position Increased by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 238.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $16,588,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $5,977,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $2,080,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

