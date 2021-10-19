Bryan R. Martin Sells 568 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 568 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $13,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Bryan R. Martin sold 509 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $13,503.77.

EGHT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

