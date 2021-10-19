BSC Station (BSCS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.64 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00065796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,071.56 or 0.99624964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.54 or 0.06069372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022454 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars.

