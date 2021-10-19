BSCPAD Achieves Market Cap of $123.53 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00002661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $123.53 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00063519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00067354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00097857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,217.58 or 1.00079679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.00 or 0.05904952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020725 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

