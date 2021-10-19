BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.04). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke acquired 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $3,826,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $8,374,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 27,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,165. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

