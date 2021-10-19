Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00064435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,168.97 or 0.99933439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.36 or 0.05994799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

