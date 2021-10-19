Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,220.83 ($29.02).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,845.50 ($24.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,889.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,024.68. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62).

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total value of £447,350 ($584,465.64). Also, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total value of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $82,473,024 in the last quarter.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

