Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BURBY stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

BURBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

