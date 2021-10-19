BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.95

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 83160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.62.

BYDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

