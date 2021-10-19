Byron L. Dorgan Sells 20,000 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 906,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,024. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 58.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,511 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Codexis by 12.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after purchasing an additional 725,024 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $8,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 130.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Codexis by 57.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 265,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

