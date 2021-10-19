ByteNext Price Tops $0.0800 on Top Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $148,897.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00064516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00100225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,599.13 or 1.00124671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.60 or 0.06006922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002562 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.