Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Up 1%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT)’s stock price rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 524 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 521 ($6.81). Approximately 561,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 664,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.74).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 510.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

