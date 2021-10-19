Bytom (BTM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.79 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $84.54 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00295732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,706,849,962 coins and its circulating supply is 1,610,044,606 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.