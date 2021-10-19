C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

