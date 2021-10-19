Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of Cabot worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cabot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,056,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

CBT stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

