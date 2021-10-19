Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 40,887 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

