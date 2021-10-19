CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.29.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CACI International by 446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $281.92 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $198.46 and a 12-month high of $285.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.34.

CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

