Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 10,993 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

APTV opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

