Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $541.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $534.96 and a 200 day moving average of $451.67. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,507 shares of company stock valued at $26,075,729. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Stephens upped their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

