Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 317.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,817 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,120,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,076,000 after acquiring an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,175,000 after acquiring an additional 56,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.90.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.