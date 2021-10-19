Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 1,284 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $295.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $200.03 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.55 and its 200-day moving average is $302.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

