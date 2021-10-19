Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 15,234 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 608.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC opened at $323.40 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.83. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 134.75 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.