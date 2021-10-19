Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 36,798 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OC opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

