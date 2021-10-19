Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 84,478 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1,176.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,478 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 225,297 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,939,000 after buying an additional 132,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

