Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 124,000 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 899,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 39.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 667,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 190,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 336.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 470,935 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

GOOS stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

