Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 139.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,341 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAH opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

