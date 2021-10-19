Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $383.72 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $396.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,914 shares of company stock valued at $85,369,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

