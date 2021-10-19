Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.45 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,455 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average is $133.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

