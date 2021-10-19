Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.15 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,991,617 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wayfair by 53.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 52.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $242.33 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.64.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,814 shares of company stock worth $3,901,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.57.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

