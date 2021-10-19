Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.01 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after buying an additional 840,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in IQVIA by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 610,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after acquiring an additional 302,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $248.46 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.65 and a one year high of $265.34. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.