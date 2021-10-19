Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 457.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,852.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,641.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,882.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

