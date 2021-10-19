Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE INFO opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $125.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.