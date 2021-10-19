Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 2,771 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,195 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $277,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,814 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after purchasing an additional 71,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,079 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $136,706,000 after purchasing an additional 75,065 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

