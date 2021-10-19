Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 3,281 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

