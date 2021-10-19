Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 4,573 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $468.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.