Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 9,354 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 347.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lennox International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.63.

Shares of LII stock opened at $313.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day moving average is $329.56. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.77 and a twelve month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,268 shares of company stock worth $7,196,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.