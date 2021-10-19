Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $1,565,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 19.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.