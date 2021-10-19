Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 333.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 10.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ANSYS by 48.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ANSYS by 46.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $360.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.25 and a 200 day moving average of $353.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

