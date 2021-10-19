Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,553,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

Shares of CLX opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.08. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

