Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.