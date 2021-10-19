Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 203,903 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 203,903 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $75,285,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 20,296.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 279,275 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $216.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.95.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

