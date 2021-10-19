Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 5,184 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT opened at $269.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

