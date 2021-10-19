Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 94,349 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,349 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

